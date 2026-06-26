Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures with Mandatory Recruitment Tests

The Himachal Pradesh government will now mandate anti-chitta drug screening for future government job applicants, as part of its campaign against drug abuse. A significant operation destroyed contraband worth Rs 13.28 crore, highlighting efforts to dismantle drug networks and enhance interstate collaborations against trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures with Mandatory Recruitment Tests
Himachal Pradesh Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant during the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared that all future government recruitment will require mandatory anti-chitta screening tests. This announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant at a state-level event observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, dubbed 'Anti-Chitta Day' in the state.

Coinciding with the announcement, the state, in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Police, conducted one of its largest coordinated operations to destroy narcotic substances. These contraband materials, with an estimated international market value of Rs 13.28 crore, were seized under the NDPS Act and obliterated at multiple sites across the state.

The government’s comprehensive anti-drug strategy also includes evaluating district Deputy Commissioners based on their performance in anti-drug initiatives. Acting DGP Ashok Tiwari emphasized ongoing efforts against traffickers, citing interstate cooperation with Uttarakhand to ensure border peace. Intelligence indicates drug routes from Punjab, with intensified efforts alongside central agencies to curb trafficking.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026