Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures with Mandatory Recruitment Tests

In a decisive move against drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared that all future government recruitment will require mandatory anti-chitta screening tests. This announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant at a state-level event observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, dubbed 'Anti-Chitta Day' in the state.

Coinciding with the announcement, the state, in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Police, conducted one of its largest coordinated operations to destroy narcotic substances. These contraband materials, with an estimated international market value of Rs 13.28 crore, were seized under the NDPS Act and obliterated at multiple sites across the state.

The government’s comprehensive anti-drug strategy also includes evaluating district Deputy Commissioners based on their performance in anti-drug initiatives. Acting DGP Ashok Tiwari emphasized ongoing efforts against traffickers, citing interstate cooperation with Uttarakhand to ensure border peace. Intelligence indicates drug routes from Punjab, with intensified efforts alongside central agencies to curb trafficking.