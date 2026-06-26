Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures with Mandatory Recruitment Tests
The Himachal Pradesh government will now mandate anti-chitta drug screening for future government job applicants, as part of its campaign against drug abuse. A significant operation destroyed contraband worth Rs 13.28 crore, highlighting efforts to dismantle drug networks and enhance interstate collaborations against trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared that all future government recruitment will require mandatory anti-chitta screening tests. This announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant at a state-level event observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, dubbed 'Anti-Chitta Day' in the state.
Coinciding with the announcement, the state, in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Police, conducted one of its largest coordinated operations to destroy narcotic substances. These contraband materials, with an estimated international market value of Rs 13.28 crore, were seized under the NDPS Act and obliterated at multiple sites across the state.
The government’s comprehensive anti-drug strategy also includes evaluating district Deputy Commissioners based on their performance in anti-drug initiatives. Acting DGP Ashok Tiwari emphasized ongoing efforts against traffickers, citing interstate cooperation with Uttarakhand to ensure border peace. Intelligence indicates drug routes from Punjab, with intensified efforts alongside central agencies to curb trafficking.