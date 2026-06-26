Trump's Tariff Threat: A New Digital Trade War Looms

Us President Donald Trump On Friday Threatened To Impose A Tariff On All Goods From Any Country That Imposes A Digital Services Tax On American Companies Numerous European Countries Have Been Discussing The Imminent Implementation Of A Digital Services Tax On American Companies

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by threatening a 100% tariff on imports from any nation imposing a digital services tax on American firms.

The announcement comes amid efforts by numerous European countries to implement such taxes, with France leading the charge. French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his tax policy on U.S. tech giants, despite Trump's threats, at the G7 summit.

The French digital tax, in effect since 2019, applies a 3% levy on revenue from companies earning significant digital revenue both globally and within France. Trump has indicated that these tariffs could override existing trade agreements.