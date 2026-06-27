Venezuela in Crisis: Twin Earthquakes Compound National Struggle

Desperate Venezuelans And Rescue Teams Raced To Find Survivors On Friday As The Death Toll From Twin Earthquakes Rose Above With Foreign Rescue Teams And Aid Only Beginning To Reach Devastated Areas Nearly Two Days After The Quakes The Government Said People Remained Trapped

Venezuela is reeling as the aftermath of two massive earthquakes leaves the nation grappling with destruction. Rescue operations are underway, but resources remain scant as desperation grows among affected residents.

With more than 900 confirmed dead and thousands injured, the quakes have ravaged Caracas and surrounding areas. Held back by power outages and infrastructure damage, state efforts have struggled to meet the immense need for aid and equipment.

International solidarity is on the rise, as rescue teams from various countries mobilize to assist. This calamity comes amid Venezuela's ongoing economic and political turmoil, further straining its beleaguered population.