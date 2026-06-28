Pope Leo's Empathy and EU Aid for Earthquake-Stricken Venezuela

Pope Leo expressed solidarity with Venezuela after devastating earthquakes, commending rescuers. The EU committed 5 million euros in aid, with support from its Civil Protection Mechanism and the Copernicus satellite system. Leo plans a Latin America tour, including Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay, to further his mission of compassion and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pope Leo On Sunday Expressed Solidarity With People In Venezuela Grappling With The Devastating Impact Of Twin Earthquakes That Struck The Country Earlier This Week I Wish To Express My Closeness To The Venezuelan Sisters And Brothers Affected By The Recent Earthquakes That Caused Numerous Victims And Injuries | Updated: 28-06-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 17:52 IST
Pope Leo's Empathy and EU Aid for Earthquake-Stricken Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo expressed heartfelt solidarity with Venezuelans affected by recent earthquakes, showing a deep connection with the South American nation during Sunday's Angelus prayer in Rome. The pontiff, with prior experience as a missionary in the region, emphasized his closeness to those stricken by the disaster, while also acknowledging the tireless efforts of rescue workers.

Plans are underway for Pope Leo's tour of southern Latin America in November, which will include stops in Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay. His journey aims to offer hope and support to communities grappling with such calamities. In response to the crisis, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a 5 million euro emergency aid package for Venezuela, mobilizing the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU's assistance includes search-and-rescue teams and advanced damage assessment using the Copernicus satellite system, as explained by Kallas, following her discussion with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez to affirm the EU's solidarity.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026