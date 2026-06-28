Pope Leo's Empathy and EU Aid for Earthquake-Stricken Venezuela

Pope Leo On Sunday Expressed Solidarity With People In Venezuela Grappling With The Devastating Impact Of Twin Earthquakes That Struck The Country Earlier This Week I Wish To Express My Closeness To The Venezuelan Sisters And Brothers Affected By The Recent Earthquakes That Caused Numerous Victims And Injuries

Pope Leo expressed heartfelt solidarity with Venezuelans affected by recent earthquakes, showing a deep connection with the South American nation during Sunday's Angelus prayer in Rome. The pontiff, with prior experience as a missionary in the region, emphasized his closeness to those stricken by the disaster, while also acknowledging the tireless efforts of rescue workers.

Plans are underway for Pope Leo's tour of southern Latin America in November, which will include stops in Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay. His journey aims to offer hope and support to communities grappling with such calamities. In response to the crisis, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a 5 million euro emergency aid package for Venezuela, mobilizing the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU's assistance includes search-and-rescue teams and advanced damage assessment using the Copernicus satellite system, as explained by Kallas, following her discussion with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez to affirm the EU's solidarity.