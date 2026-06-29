Putin Stands Firm on Ukrainian Conflict Amid Peace Proposal

President Vladimir Putin has rejected Ukraine's proposal to pause long-range strikes to promote peace, focusing instead on capturing four Ukrainian regions. He emphasized boosting air defenses against increased Ukrainian drone attacks. He also mentioned ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts and possible Belarus involvement in peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Vladimir Putin Said On Sunday That Russia Will Press Ahead With Its Battlefield Aim Of Fully Capturing Four Ukrainian Regions | Updated: 29-06-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 04:56 IST
Putin Stands Firm on Ukrainian Conflict Amid Peace Proposal
President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has firmly rejected Ukraine's latest peace proposal, citing the strategic need to capture four key Ukrainian regions. In an interview with Russian state television, Putin stressed the importance of ramping up air defenses against escalating Ukrainian drone attacks, targeting Russia's oil infrastructure.

Despite acknowledging fuel shortages in Russia due to the strikes, Putin maintained that these attacks have not impacted the overall front-line situation. In response to Ukraine's proposed ceasefire on long-range strikes, he emphasized Russia's commitment to its core objectives in Donbas and Novorossiya.

Putin also touched on anticipated U.S.-led diplomatic initiatives to resolve the conflict, possibly involving Belarus. The Russian leader confirmed discussions with U.S. officials in Alaska last year but stated that no formal agreements were reached.

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