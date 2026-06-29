Sheikh Hasina's Resolute Return: Defying Sentencing

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has declared her intention to return to her country this year, despite facing a death sentence. She insists that the verdict is "illegal and politically motivated," and vows to overcome "every obstacle and every conspiracy."

Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death by a Dhaka court, accused of inciting violence during the 2024 unrest. However, she argues that the judiciary is being used for "political revenge" against her Awami League party. She sees her return as a mission to restore political rights, democracy, and the spirit of Bangladesh's liberation war.

Calling her party "a political force rooted in the soil of Bengal," Hasina urges the current government to lift the ban on the Awami League, release political prisoners, and allow democratic activities. The government maintains that legal proceedings are part of ensuring accountability for her alleged crimes.