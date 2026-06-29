Iran and Oman Unite on Strait of Hormuz
Iran and Oman recently held the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions focused on Gulf coastal states' sovereign rights and future management strategies based on a recent interim deal between Tehran and Washington, as noted by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.
In a decisive diplomatic move, Iran and Oman have paved the way for future cooperation in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz by conducting their first joint committee meeting in Muscat.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi highlighted that the assembly allowed both nations to exchange critical insights on the sovereign rights of Gulf coastal states.
Central to the discussions was the future governance structure of the strait, as influenced by an interim agreement recently brokered between Tehran and Washington.
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