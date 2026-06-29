Iran and Oman Unite on Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman recently held the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions focused on Gulf coastal states' sovereign rights and future management strategies based on a recent interim deal between Tehran and Washington, as noted by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iran And Oman Have Conducted The First Meeting Of A Joint Committee On The Strait Of Hormuz In Muscat | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:07 IST
Iran and Oman Unite on Strait of Hormuz
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In a decisive diplomatic move, Iran and Oman have paved the way for future cooperation in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz by conducting their first joint committee meeting in Muscat.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi highlighted that the assembly allowed both nations to exchange critical insights on the sovereign rights of Gulf coastal states.

Central to the discussions was the future governance structure of the strait, as influenced by an interim agreement recently brokered between Tehran and Washington.

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