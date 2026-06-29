Tech Stocks Surge Amid Ceasefire Hope and Market Stability

European shares stayed largely steady on Monday, as technology stocks led gains amid a tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained stable at 636.13 points, with technology stocks rising by 1.1%. A highlight was Nagarro, which soared by 90% after an acquisition offer from India's Persistent. This uptick followed a notable selloff last week.

Attention is now on major economic gatherings, including the European Central Bank's Sintra conference, where significant insights from global financial leaders are anticipated.