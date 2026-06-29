Tech Stocks Surge Amid Ceasefire Hope and Market Stability

European shares remained stable on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks. This comes as investors considered a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. Technology stocks, particularly, saw a 1.1% rise, highlighted by Nagarro's 90% surge following an acquisition offer. Market focus will shift to major economic conferences this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Steady On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:46 IST
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Ceasefire Hope and Market Stability
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European shares stayed largely steady on Monday, as technology stocks led gains amid a tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained stable at 636.13 points, with technology stocks rising by 1.1%. A highlight was Nagarro, which soared by 90% after an acquisition offer from India's Persistent. This uptick followed a notable selloff last week.

Attention is now on major economic gatherings, including the European Central Bank's Sintra conference, where significant insights from global financial leaders are anticipated.

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