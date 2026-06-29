Russian Troops Have Taken Control Of The Village Of Bohodarivka In The Dnipropetrovsk Region Of Southeastern Ukraine

Russian forces have officially taken control of Bohodarivka, a village situated in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southeastern Ukraine. The report was made public on Monday by RIA, Russia's state news agency, citing information from the Defence Ministry.

The strategic advancement highlights the ongoing military tensions in the region as Russian troops extend their reach further into Ukrainian territory.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the battlefield scenario described by the Russian authorities.