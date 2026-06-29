Russian Forces Secure Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russian troops have gained control over the village of Bohodarivka located in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southeastern Ukraine. This development was reported by the RIA state news agency referencing the Russian Defence Ministry. The claim is yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Troops Have Taken Control Of The Village Of Bohodarivka In The Dnipropetrovsk Region Of Southeastern Ukraine | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:39 IST
Russian Forces Secure Strategic Ukrainian Village
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Russian forces have officially taken control of Bohodarivka, a village situated in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southeastern Ukraine. The report was made public on Monday by RIA, Russia's state news agency, citing information from the Defence Ministry.

The strategic advancement highlights the ongoing military tensions in the region as Russian troops extend their reach further into Ukrainian territory.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the battlefield scenario described by the Russian authorities.

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