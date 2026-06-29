Poland Deports Foreign Agents Amid Russian Influence Allegations

Poland's Internal Security Agency has deported nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians accused of using Russian funds to incite Ukrainian refugees against Kyiv. This move reflects Poland's ongoing battle against alleged hybrid aggression from Russia and Belarus, involving sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polish Security Services Have Deported Nine Ukrainians And Two Belarusians On Suspicion Of Using Russian Money To Recruit Ukrainian Refugees To Demonstrate Against The Kyiv Government In Poland | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:59 IST
Poland Deports Foreign Agents Amid Russian Influence Allegations
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The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) announced on Monday the deportation of nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians, suspecting them of using Russian money for recruitment efforts intended to turn Ukrainian refugees against the Kyiv government. This step highlights Poland's ongoing accusations against Russia and Belarus for purported hybrid attacks, which Warsaw claims include sabotage and disinformation campaigns since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

According to the ABW, this operation aimed to impact the Ukrainian refugee community within Poland, encouraging them to promote political slogans critical of Ukraine's leadership, including issues like corruption scandals impacting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government. The agency asserted that such activities had been ongoing since autumn 2025 and represented a form of non-typical aggression aimed at erosion of public trust and exploitation of war refugees as tools of Russian influence.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not yet commented on these allegations. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in such activities, despite persistent accusations from Poland and its European allies.

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