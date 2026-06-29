Ceasefire Shattered: Tensions Escalate in Gaza

Tensions reignited in Gaza as the Israeli military launched an airstrike on Monday, killing three Palestinians, including one child, according to Gaza's health ministry. Although a ceasefire has been in place since October, violence continues to erupt, raising concerns about its effectiveness.

The latest airstrike occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, an area controlled by Hamas, confirmed by an Israeli military official. This incident follows the deaths of 12 Palestinians since Saturday, as reported by the health ministry.

Allegations of ceasefire violations have surfaced from both sides, with Israel targeting militants they claim pose threats, while Hamas accuses Israel of continuous breaches. According to reports, since the ceasefire's institution eight months ago, over 1,045 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have lost their lives.