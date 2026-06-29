Aftershocks Rattle Caracas Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock was felt north of Caracas, Venezuela, early Monday. While no damage was reported, rescue operations continued in response to previous powerful earthquakes. These efforts are particularly focused on La Guaira, a region severely impacted in a nation enduring political and economic challenges that complicate disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Aftershock Centered At A Depth Of Km Miles Hit North Of The Venezuelan Capital Caracas Early On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:51 IST
Aftershocks Rattle Caracas Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts
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A 4.6-magnitude aftershock struck north of Caracas, Venezuela, early Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. There have been no immediate reports of damage, according to Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, who conveyed the information via social media.

The tremor was felt by residents who woke up to shaking houses while rescue teams continued working tirelessly in areas affected by last week's earthquakes. These prior quakes have resulted in nearly 1,500 confirmed fatalities, particularly impacting La Guaira.

Rescue operations have been amidst ongoing political and economic turmoil in Venezuela, which complicates relief efforts as the country struggles to manage the aftermath of natural disasters.

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