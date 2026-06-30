Maria Corina Machado: A Determined Voice Amid Venezuela's Crisis
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado expressed determination to contribute to Venezuela's recovery post-earthquakes. Despite being in Panama, she alleged the Venezuelan government's obstruction of her return, which she intended for aiding citizen coordination during the crisis.
On Monday, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado declared her resolve to re-enter Venezuela, aiming to support recovery initiatives after the country was hit by consecutive earthquakes last week.
Currently residing in Panama, Machado claimed the Venezuelan government was preventing her from going back, despite her intent to assist in coordinating and boosting the citizens' response during the emergency.
She emphasized her willingness to do whatever is necessary to contribute to the nation's recovery efforts, underscoring her commitment to the cause.