Germany’s Energy Dilemma: AfD's Call to Restore Russian Gas Ties

Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), suggests ending the boycott of Russian oil and gas to revitalize the economy. With upcoming elections, the AfD aims to challenge national policies, leveraging energy costs and regional support to potentially ascend to national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Should End A Boycott Of Russian Oil And Gas To Bolster Its Flagging Economy | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:39 IST
Germany’s Energy Dilemma: AfD's Call to Restore Russian Gas Ties
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The leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, Alice Weidel, has urged the government to cease its Russian oil and gas boycott, emphasizing its importance in revitalizing the German economy. According to Weidel, access to cheap Russian energy was crucial to Germany's industrial success, and its absence has led to substantial job losses and greater dependency on more expensive American energy sources.

With key state elections looming in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the AfD views these regions as critical opportunities to challenge the national consensus on issues such as migration and energy policy. A victory would potentially disrupt existing coalition dynamics and bring the party closer to achieving national power by the 2029 elections.

These developments underline divisions within Germany regarding its relationship with both Russia and the United States, with attitudes influenced by historical ties in the former East Germany. Meanwhile, Weidel rejects claims of extremism, framing the AfD as a party for the average citizen rather than an outlier in German politics.

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