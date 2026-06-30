The leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, Alice Weidel, has urged the government to cease its Russian oil and gas boycott, emphasizing its importance in revitalizing the German economy. According to Weidel, access to cheap Russian energy was crucial to Germany's industrial success, and its absence has led to substantial job losses and greater dependency on more expensive American energy sources.

With key state elections looming in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the AfD views these regions as critical opportunities to challenge the national consensus on issues such as migration and energy policy. A victory would potentially disrupt existing coalition dynamics and bring the party closer to achieving national power by the 2029 elections.

These developments underline divisions within Germany regarding its relationship with both Russia and the United States, with attitudes influenced by historical ties in the former East Germany. Meanwhile, Weidel rejects claims of extremism, framing the AfD as a party for the average citizen rather than an outlier in German politics.