Mayawati Calls Out Ayodhya Temple Scam: Demands Transparency and Accountability

BSP chief Mayawati condemned the alleged misappropriation of funds at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple. She urged for a transparent accounting system like those at other major temples. Mayawati also cautioned against politicizing the issue while advocating for the separation of religion and politics. The case has intensified political tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:17 IST
Mayawati Calls Out Ayodhya Temple Scam: Demands Transparency and Accountability
BSP Supremo Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

BSP leader Mayawati on Tuesday stressed the severity of alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, emphasizing that such actions are intolerable and offenders must face stringent consequences.

In a post on X, Mayawati appealed to avoid politicizing the incident, urging the implementation of a transparent accounting system for temple donations, akin to practices at other esteemed temples nationwide.

Suggesting broader reforms, Mayawati highlighted the importance of distinguishing between religion and politics to prevent the politicization of religious and criminal matters. Her stance has fueled political confrontations between ruling and opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh amidst an ongoing SIT probe.

A local court, responding to Uttar Pradesh Police's investigation into the alleged scam, has ordered judicial custody for the accused, intensifying scrutiny over the temple's financial governance.

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