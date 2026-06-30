Telangana MLA T Raja Singh Acquitted in 2022 Religious Sentiment Case

In a significant legal development, a Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad on Tuesday acquitted Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, dismissing charges tied to allegedly inflammatory remarks on religious sentiments dating back to 2022. The case was previously filed under Sections 153A(a)(b), 295A, 504, 505(2), and 506 of the IPC.

Reacting to the court's decision, Singh expressed relief and emphasized that the charges were politically motivated, fabricated under coercion from certain political factions. He reaffirmed his trust in the judiciary and stated confidence in being exonerated in several other pending cases.

Singh revealed that the original accusations involved comments about a deity, with charges brought under pressure from AIMIM, and claimed he was unjustly detained for 77 days under the PD Act. His advocate, Karunasagar, highlighted that after thorough examination of all evidence and testimonies, the court found no substantial grounds to uphold the charges against Singh, leading to his acquittal.