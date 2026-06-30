Empowering Security: CRPF Women Bolster Amarnath Yatra Safety

A contingent of women from the Central Reserve Police Force has been deployed at the Nunwan base camp for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, enhancing security measures. Tasked with frisking female pilgrims and managing queues, their presence ensures safety and comfort for women devotees on this significant pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:24 IST
Empowering Security: CRPF Women Bolster Amarnath Yatra Safety
Security intensified at the Nunwan base camp on the traditional Pahalgam route (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-women contingent from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is enhancing security at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The women's team, stationed to provide frisking and assistance to female pilgrims, is part of extensive security arrangements for the pilgrimage.

The diverse team, representing CRPF personnel from various states, includes Muskan Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh, who joined the force in 2023. She is serving alongside women like Arti Singh, Sandhya Rani, Kiron, Somashree, and Asha Bai Meena, reflecting the nationwide representation within the CRPF to ensure safety and convenience for women pilgrims.

Muskan Tyagi explained their role to ANI, highlighting the standard procedure of deploying CRPF Women's Battalion to facilitate a smooth Yatra. Besides security checks, these personnel assist devotees with directions and facilitate orderly movement, making the screening process more comfortable for women pilgrims.

The stringent security measures reflect a collaborative effort by the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and other security forces, incorporating multi-layered security arrangements like drone surveillance and bomb detection squads. Their efforts are crucial as thousands are expected at the Nunwan camp on the traditional Pahalgam route during the pilgrimage starting July 3.

With heightened vigilance, the base camp is ready to accommodate pilgrims, offering essential facilities like accommodation, medical assistance, and food services. Authorities have reinforced security protocols to ensure a safe pilgrimage, marking the importance of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as a significant annual religious event in India.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026