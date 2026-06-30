Empowering Security: CRPF Women Bolster Amarnath Yatra Safety

An all-women contingent from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is enhancing security at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The women's team, stationed to provide frisking and assistance to female pilgrims, is part of extensive security arrangements for the pilgrimage.

The diverse team, representing CRPF personnel from various states, includes Muskan Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh, who joined the force in 2023. She is serving alongside women like Arti Singh, Sandhya Rani, Kiron, Somashree, and Asha Bai Meena, reflecting the nationwide representation within the CRPF to ensure safety and convenience for women pilgrims.

Muskan Tyagi explained their role to ANI, highlighting the standard procedure of deploying CRPF Women's Battalion to facilitate a smooth Yatra. Besides security checks, these personnel assist devotees with directions and facilitate orderly movement, making the screening process more comfortable for women pilgrims.

The stringent security measures reflect a collaborative effort by the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and other security forces, incorporating multi-layered security arrangements like drone surveillance and bomb detection squads. Their efforts are crucial as thousands are expected at the Nunwan camp on the traditional Pahalgam route during the pilgrimage starting July 3.

With heightened vigilance, the base camp is ready to accommodate pilgrims, offering essential facilities like accommodation, medical assistance, and food services. Authorities have reinforced security protocols to ensure a safe pilgrimage, marking the importance of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as a significant annual religious event in India.