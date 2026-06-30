Iran-Qatar Talks: A New Chapter in U.S.-Tehran Relations
Iran prepares for discussions with Qatar to progress on the interim deal with the U.S., focusing on the release of frozen Iranian assets. A meeting with the United States is not expected soon, but efforts to unlock Iranian funds continue, says Iran's foreign ministry.
Iran is preparing to engage in discussions on Wednesday, mediated by Qatar, aimed at progressing the interim agreement between Tehran and Washington. The talks will prioritize the release of Iran's frozen assets, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson.
Esmaeil Baghaei indicated on Tuesday that no direct meeting with the U.S. is scheduled for the coming days, though steps to facilitate the release of frozen Iranian funds are already in motion.
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson revealed that $6 billion of Iran's frozen assets in Qatar are yet to be transferred to Tehran.
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