European Shares Surge: AI Optimism and Easing Middle East Tensions Drive Gains

European Shares Registered Their Biggest Quarterly Rise In More Than Five Years On Tuesday

European shares marked their largest quarterly rise in over five years, buoyed by artificial intelligence optimism and signs of easing Middle East tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index concluded 0.9% higher after reaching an intraday record peak. The index achieved a 10% climb for the quarter, its most robust performance since October 2020.

Notably, technology stocks spearheaded the growth with a 2.5% surge, spotlighting the surging demand for AI infrastructure. Companies like ASML, STMicroelectronics, and Infineon experienced notable gains. Siemens Energy also saw a 5.6% increase following affirmations of strong demand trends during a quarterly earnings call.

The current global rally in equities is driven by AI enthusiasm, positioning Europe in a competitive stance against U.S. and Asian markets. Additionally, diminished tensions in the Middle East fueled a recovery in oil prices and consequently, European stocks, exemplified by robust performances in travel and leisure sectors.