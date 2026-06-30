Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: Trump Era Cases Defined

During its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court made significant rulings on cases involving Trump's powers, birthright citizenship, and more. Key decisions included rejecting restrictions on birthright citizenship, protecting Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and limiting the scope of the Voting Rights Act, impacting several socio-political spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Decided A Series Of Important Cases During Its Current Term Involving Issues Such As President Donald Trumps Powers | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:30 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: Trump Era Cases Defined
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The U.S. Supreme Court's latest term has seen key decisions impacting American law and governance. Among these, the court rejected Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship, affirming a constitutional right long embedded in U.S. society. This marks a significant blow to Trump's immigration crackdown policies.

In another notable decision, the court blocked Trump's unprecedented attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move that safeguards the central bank's independence. This decision underscores the court's role in maintaining the checks and balances within U.S. governance.

The court also curtailed a fundamental provision of the Voting Rights Act, complicating minorities' ability to challenge discriminatory electoral maps. The ruling permits Republican-led Southern states to dismantle Black and Latino-majority districts, affecting minority electoral influence and reshaping the political landscape ahead of elections.

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