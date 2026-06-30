U.S. Congressman Kean Jr. Opens Up About Depression Battle

U.S. Representative Thomas Kean Jr. returned to Congress after battling depression, which he did not disclose during his absence. In a heartfelt speech, he shared his diagnosis and hospital experience. Despite missing votes, Kean remained active in his role and now faces election in a key district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Representative Thomas Kean Jr Said On Tuesday He Was Battling Depression As He Returned To Congress After A Monthslong Absence During Which He Did Not Disclose His Illness Or Speak In Public This Is Not An Easy Speech For Me To Give | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:52 IST
U.S. Congressman Kean Jr. Opens Up About Depression Battle

Thomas Kean Jr., a U.S. Representative from New Jersey, revealed he was battling depression as he returned to Congress after several months of absence. Kean discussed his diagnosis publicly for the first time, emphasizing the profound impact of the illness on his life and duties.

Upon his return to the Capitol, Kean shared that he initially sought medical attention for health concerns and was subsequently diagnosed with depression, a condition affecting numerous Americans, as highlighted by CDC data. He described the illness as both physical and emotional, shedding light on the struggles associated with it.

Despite missing over 100 votes, Kean had been maintaining some work duties. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Kean while acknowledging the personal challenges faced by public officials. With an upcoming election against Democrat Rebecca Bennett, Kean promised transparency regarding his health.

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