Rebecca Bennett Triumphs in New Jersey's Pivotal Congressional Primary

Rebecca Bennett wins the Democratic primary, facing Republican Thomas Kean in New Jersey's seventh district. Kean, absent due to health issues, comes from a historical political family. The district, a key Democratic target, stretches from Staten Island to Pennsylvania, previously carried by Trump. Analysts call this a toss-up race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Democrat Rebecca Bennett Emerged From A Highly Competitive Primary On Tuesday To Take On Republican Us Representative Thomas Kean In The November General Election In New Jerseys Seventh Congressional District | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:11 IST
Rebecca Bennett Triumphs in New Jersey's Pivotal Congressional Primary

In a significant political development, Democrat Rebecca Bennett surged past competitors in a fiercely contested primary, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Representative Thomas Kean in November's general election for New Jersey's seventh congressional district. Bennett secured a decisive lead over closest rival Tina Shah, clinching victory with 48% of the votes counted, the Associated Press confirmed.

Kean, running unopposed, has been notably absent from Congress since March due to an unspecified health issue. As the heir to a renowned New Jersey political family, Kean is facing scrutiny as the district, a strategic focus for Democrats aiming to seize control of the House, remains highly competitive.

Spanning from Staten Island to Pennsylvania, the swing district previously leaned Republican under former President Donald Trump. Kean has promised transparency about his health while navigating public concern. Bennett, a healthcare executive and former Navy pilot backed by major Democratic endorsements, is poised for a critical electoral battle this November.

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