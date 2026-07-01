Political Showdown: Hardline Republicans Block Defense Bill
President Trump's Republican allies blocked a crucial defense policy bill in the U.S. House, demanding stricter voter ID and citizenship requirements for federal elections. House Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts to negotiate by incorporating elements of the SAVE America Act failed. The stalemate continues as Senate Republicans face insufficient support.
In a significant political move, hardline Republicans allied with President Donald Trump obstructed a major defense policy bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. Their actions came on Tuesday as they pressured party leaders to prioritize separate legislation tightening voter identification and citizenship requirements for federal elections.
A procedural vote needed to initiate debate on the defense bill failed 224-198, influenced by over a dozen hardline Republicans led by Representative Anna Paulina Luna. They diverged from party leaders for not integrating the SAVE America Act's voter ID provisions into the defense bill as an amendment.
House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to garner support by offering to add the SAVE America Act after the defense bill's adoption. Johnson also proposed integrating parts of the voting reform act into a separate budget bill. However, Luna dismissed both offers, citing a lack of sufficient Senate support. Critics argue the legislation targets non-citizen voting, potentially disenfranchising Americans lacking immediate access to passports and birth certificates.
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