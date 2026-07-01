Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Deputy Chairman Election amidst Shiv Sena Split

The Maharashtra Legislative Council is set to elect its Deputy Chairman today, a contest featuring Mahayuti's candidate Sachin Ahir and MLC J.M. Abhyankar from Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction. With Mahayuti's clear majority, Ahir is poised for victory.

This election follows a shift within Shiv Sena, where Sachin Ahir's last-minute candidacy surprised many. His nomination was filed amidst top political leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray faces another blow as six Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs aligned with Shinde. The move weakens Thackeray's camp, drawing questions about Maharashtra's industrial trajectory and invoking his father Balasaheb's legacy in recent public addresses.