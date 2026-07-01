Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Deputy Chairman Election amidst Shiv Sena Split

The election for Maharashtra's Legislative Council Deputy Chairman is in focus as Mahayuti's Sachin Ahir vies against Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MLC J.M. Abhyankar. Ahir's victory appears likely given Mahayuti's majority. His candidacy, a strategic move by Eknath Shinde, signals increased strain on Uddhav Thackeray's weakened party after recent defections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:40 IST
Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Deputy Chairman Election amidst Shiv Sena Split
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Maharashtra Legislative Council is set to elect its Deputy Chairman today, a contest featuring Mahayuti's candidate Sachin Ahir and MLC J.M. Abhyankar from Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction. With Mahayuti's clear majority, Ahir is poised for victory.

This election follows a shift within Shiv Sena, where Sachin Ahir's last-minute candidacy surprised many. His nomination was filed amidst top political leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray faces another blow as six Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs aligned with Shinde. The move weakens Thackeray's camp, drawing questions about Maharashtra's industrial trajectory and invoking his father Balasaheb's legacy in recent public addresses.

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