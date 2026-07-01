Tensions Rise as Maharashtra's Deputy Chairman Election Unfolds

The Maharashtra Legislative Council's Deputy Chairman election sees a face-off between Mahayuti's Sachin Ahir and Mahavikas Aghadi's J.M. Abhyankar. Ahir's candidacy, backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others, signals political shifts. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray rallies support against recent defections impacting his faction's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:38 IST
Tensions Rise as Maharashtra's Deputy Chairman Election Unfolds
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Today, Maharashtra's Legislative Council holds its Deputy Chairman election, spotlighting a contest between Mahayuti's candidate, Sachin Ahir, and Mahavikas Aghadi's J.M. Abhyankar. The council session, commencing at 1 p.m., comes amid heightened political tensions.

With a decisive majority, Mahayuti views Sachin Ahir's victory as almost guaranteed. His candidacy was unveiled in a strategic move, attended by high-profile leaders such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ahir has pledged to unify diverse societal groups under his tenure.

As the political landscape shifts, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena grapples with setbacks from recent defections, including prominent figures aligning with Eknath Shinde. In response, Thackeray is mobilizing support, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to Maharashtra's industrial growth amidst claims of investment concerns.

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