NATO Chief: U.S. Role Critical in Ukraine's Defense

The United States Remains Indispensible For The Defence Of Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today underscored the crucial role of the United States in ensuring Ukraine's security. Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, he highlighted the indispensable nature of U.S. support.

Rutte acknowledged Europe's significant financial and military backing of Ukraine, pointing to Germany's contributions through bilateral cooperation and initiatives like the Czech ammunition initiative. These efforts strengthen the defense industrial base in Ukraine.

Despite Europe's efforts, Rutte stressed the need for continued U.S involvement alongside European support. 'Both are needed,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of collective defense contributions to Ukraine's resilience.