NATO Chief: U.S. Role Critical in Ukraine's Defense
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the indispensable role of the United States in Ukraine's defense during a news conference with German leadership. He highlighted Europe's substantial financial and defense contributions, particularly Germany's efforts, and stressed the necessity of both U.S. and European support for Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today underscored the crucial role of the United States in ensuring Ukraine's security. Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, he highlighted the indispensable nature of U.S. support.
Rutte acknowledged Europe's significant financial and military backing of Ukraine, pointing to Germany's contributions through bilateral cooperation and initiatives like the Czech ammunition initiative. These efforts strengthen the defense industrial base in Ukraine.
Despite Europe's efforts, Rutte stressed the need for continued U.S involvement alongside European support. 'Both are needed,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of collective defense contributions to Ukraine's resilience.