Controversial Amendment Bill's Future Hangs in Balance as JPC Report Nears

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is poised to finalize its report on the contentious 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, retaining its most debated provision. The bill has sparked significant political debate due to concerns about misuse, as well as its potential to bolster accountability in public office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:40 IST
Controversial Amendment Bill's Future Hangs in Balance as JPC Report Nears
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the contentious 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is anticipated to finalize its report by July 17. Sources indicate the committee will likely uphold the bill's controversial clause that mandates the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if they are held in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Debate over the amendment has polarized political opinion. Proponents claim it will enhance accountability among officials, while critics fear its misuse could destabilize governance through politically motivated arrests. The report is expected to introduce safeguards against such misuse, though it might not recommend removing the contentious provision entirely.

This initiative highlights the parliament's dedication to comprehensive discussion, widespread consultation, and participatory engagement on key democratic issues. In March, the Lok Sabha extended the Joint Parliamentary Committee's deadline on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill,' ensuring submission of findings by the close of the 2026 Monsoon Session.

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