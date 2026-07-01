Controversy Erupts Over Spain's Citizenship Law Amid Election Tensions

A Reparations Law Granting Descendants Of Spaniards The Right To Citizenship Has Sparked A Heated Political Debate As Rightwing Opposition Figures Accuse The Government Of Trying To Sway Next Years Election With New Voters At Least

Tensions have risen in Spain over a reparations law that grants citizenship to descendants of Spaniards. Right-wing opposition parties allege that the law is a ploy by the government to influence upcoming elections.

To date, 544,722 people have obtained citizenship since the law's passage in 2022, with a significant number now registered to vote, raising concerns among conservative politicians.

The situation harkens back to global controversies over voter manipulation, echoing allegations once made by figures like Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and the United States' Donald Trump.