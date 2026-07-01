Controversy Erupts Over Spain's Citizenship Law Amid Election Tensions
The Spanish reparations law, allowing descendants of Spaniards to gain citizenship, is stirring political debate. Right-wing politicians accuse the government of swaying elections with new voters. Over 544,722 citizens have been granted citizenship, with more applications pending. Right-wing parties claim this as an electoral strategy, mirroring global political rhetoric.
Tensions have risen in Spain over a reparations law that grants citizenship to descendants of Spaniards. Right-wing opposition parties allege that the law is a ploy by the government to influence upcoming elections.
To date, 544,722 people have obtained citizenship since the law's passage in 2022, with a significant number now registered to vote, raising concerns among conservative politicians.
The situation harkens back to global controversies over voter manipulation, echoing allegations once made by figures like Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and the United States' Donald Trump.