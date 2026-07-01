Gwalior Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Congress Leader Jitu Patwari

An MP-MLA Court in Gwalior has issued an arrest warrant against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari over alleged election remarks. The court seeks his presence for a July 27 hearing, warning of stricter measures if he fails to appear again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:46 IST
Gwalior Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Congress Leader Jitu Patwari
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari (File Photo / ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, the MP-MLA Court in Gwalior has issued an arrest warrant against Jitu Patwari, the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress, over comments allegedly made during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. The controversy stems from Patwari's purported remarks in April 2024, accusing BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya of collaborating with the BJP for electoral influence.

The issue escalated when Ashok Gupta, representing Jarariya, filed an FIR against Patwari at the Umri police station in Bhind on May 4, 2024. Summons for Patwari's court appearance were issued for January 16, 2026, but he failed to appear, leading to further legal actions, including an arrest warrant, as confirmed by government advocate Dharmendra Sharma.

The court has mandated the Superintendent of Police in Bhind to ensure Patwari's appearance in court by July 27. Repeated failure to attend the hearings could result in a permanent or even a red warrant, placing greater responsibility on the police to arrest him. The upcoming hearing on July 27 will be pivotal in deciding the next steps.

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