Fiscal Facts: Colombia's Budget Battle

Colombias Incoming Finance Minister Miguel Gomez Said On Wednesday That Figures Presented By The Outgoing Finance Minister Are Inaccurate Gomez Told Blu Radio In An Interview That Colombias Fiscal Deficit Stands Between And Of Gdp

Colombia's incoming Finance Minister, Miguel Gomez, expressed serious doubts about the accuracy of fiscal data provided by the outgoing minister. His remarks came during a candid interview with Blu Radio on Wednesday.

Gomez criticized the reported figures, suggesting that the fiscal deficit actually stands between 7% and 8% of the national GDP, rather than previously stated values.

This revelation draws attention to potential discrepancies in economic reporting and increases scrutiny over the country's financial transparency and accountability in governance.