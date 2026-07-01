Fiscal Facts: Colombia's Budget Battle
Colombia's incoming Finance Minister, Miguel Gomez, has challenged the accuracy of fiscal data presented by his predecessor. Gomez reported that the nation's fiscal deficit is significantly between 7% and 8% of GDP, according to his assessment. His remarks were made during an interview with Blu Radio, raising concerns about economic transparency.
Colombia's incoming Finance Minister, Miguel Gomez, expressed serious doubts about the accuracy of fiscal data provided by the outgoing minister. His remarks came during a candid interview with Blu Radio on Wednesday.
Gomez criticized the reported figures, suggesting that the fiscal deficit actually stands between 7% and 8% of the national GDP, rather than previously stated values.
This revelation draws attention to potential discrepancies in economic reporting and increases scrutiny over the country's financial transparency and accountability in governance.