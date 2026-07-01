TMC Turmoil: Allegations of BJP Influence Amidst Factional Dispute

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh has accused a faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee of being 'BJP-sponsored'. Ghosh claims the group is trying to protect themselves by aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The accusations follow a planned meeting between the rebel faction and the Election Commission regarding internal party disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:44 IST
TMC Turmoil: Allegations of BJP Influence Amidst Factional Dispute
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of the Legislative Assembly, Kunal Ghosh, has leveled significant allegations against a faction led by West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee. Ghosh asserts that Banerjee's rebel group is 'BJP-sponsored', accusing them of attempting to safeguard their positions by aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This development comes ahead of a meeting scheduled tomorrow between Banerjee's 10-member delegation and the Election Commission in New Delhi. Ghosh questioned the integrity of the legislators who parted ways with the TMC, branding them as 'dishonest turncoats' who secured victories on a TMC ticket. His remarks were in response to the delegation's mission to present its case amid ongoing disputes over TMC's election symbol.

Ritabrata Banerjee, on the other hand, highlighted that his delegation has already submitted relevant documents following a special session of the Assembly and is set to clarify their position to the poll panel. Banerjee emphasized the meeting's significance as the TMC faces deepening internal crisis, with competing factions vying for control over the party's organizational structure and political identity.

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