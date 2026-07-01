Trump Pushes NATO Allies for Increased Defense Spending
U.S. President Donald Trump expects NATO members to commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defense, according to the U.S. ambassador to NATO. During the upcoming summit in Ankara, Trump will urge members to enhance their defense investments, noting some are doing more than others.
In a bid to bolster defense capabilities, U.S. President Donald Trump is urging all NATO allies to commit to spending 5% of their gross domestic product on defense as they gather for a summit in Ankara next week.
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, revealed Trump's expectations on Wednesday, highlighting the disparity in defense spending among allies. While some countries have made significant investments, others lag behind and lack a credible plan to reach the 5% target.
President Trump anticipates that all NATO members will act immediately to meet this commitment, ensuring a more robust collective defense posture.
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