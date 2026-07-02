Greece in Shock: Violent Attack Claims Life Amidst Political Turmoil

Greeces Governing New Democracy Party Called On Thursday For Its Supporters To Take To The Streets In Protest After The Yearold Mother Of One Of Its Parliamentary Candidates Died Of Severe Burns From A Firebomb Attack Attackers Placed Flaming Gas Canisters At Three Homes Of Local Figures From The Governing Party In The Northern City Of Thessaloniki Before Dawn On Tuesday

In a disturbing turn of events, Greece's New Democracy party urged supporters to rally in protest following a deadly firebomb attack.

The early morning strikes targeted the homes of party figures in Thessaloniki. Vagia Nestora, mother of a party candidate, succumbed to severe burns.

This tragedy marks a chilling reminder of Greece's history of political violence, prompting anti-terrorism investigations and public outcry.