Greece in Shock: Violent Attack Claims Life Amidst Political Turmoil
A violent attack in Thessaloniki has led to the death of a 72-year-old mother, following coordinated firebombings targeting New Democracy party members' homes. The tragic event, unclaimed by any group, has spurred political unrest and prompted anti-terrorism investigations, highlighting a concerning resurgence of political violence in Greece.
In a disturbing turn of events, Greece's New Democracy party urged supporters to rally in protest following a deadly firebomb attack.
The early morning strikes targeted the homes of party figures in Thessaloniki. Vagia Nestora, mother of a party candidate, succumbed to severe burns.
This tragedy marks a chilling reminder of Greece's history of political violence, prompting anti-terrorism investigations and public outcry.