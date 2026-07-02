Schism and Tradition: The Controversial Path of the Society of St. Pius X

The Vatican declared the Society of St. Pius X in schism after ordaining bishops without papal approval. Founded in 1970, SSPX opposes Vatican II reforms, favoring traditional Tridentine Mass. Despite attempts at reconciliation, tensions persist due to disagreements over church reforms and practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of The Society Of St Pius X Sspx Were In Schism With The Wider Church And Excommunicated | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:46 IST
Schism and Tradition: The Controversial Path of the Society of St. Pius X

The Vatican announced on Thursday that the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), comprising priests and lay Catholics, is in schism with the universal Church following their ordination of bishops without papal approval. The SSPX, a traditionalist Catholic group, was founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in Switzerland, opposing modern reforms from the Second Vatican Council.

With its headquarters in Menzingen and a main seminary in Econe, Switzerland, SSPX has a global presence with over 1,400 members, including 733 priests. They adhere strictly to pre-Vatican II traditions, particularly advocating for the Latin Mass, rejecting the use of local languages during services.

The group's controversial stance has led to multiple clashes with the Vatican, notably in 1988 when Lefebvre consecrated bishops without approval, leading to excommunications. Efforts by subsequent popes to reconcile remain complicated due to ongoing resistance to modern Church reforms.

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