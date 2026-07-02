Massive Student Protest Erupts Over NEET Irregularities in Mandya

Students in Mandya, Karnataka, protested against NEET examination irregularities, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and advocating for the replacement of NEET with a state-run Common Entrance Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:36 IST
Massive Student Protest Erupts Over NEET Irregularities in Mandya
Student protest against NEET paper leak in Karnataka's Mandya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of dissent, a large gathering of students staged a vociferous protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya, Karnataka, expressing their discontent over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG). The protest, spearheaded by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), primarily targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Chanting slogans against the Union government, the protesters accused authorities of grave injustice following allegations of a NEET question paper leak. They fervently demanded the abolition of NEET in favor of a state-operated Common Entrance Test (CET) for college admissions.

The protestors called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attributing moral responsibility to him for the alleged irregularities. They criticized the government's capacity to conduct examinations securely. Influential figures such as NSUI district president Manjunath and Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC) working president Chidambar MS participated, reflecting a deep-seated frustration among students towards repeated irregularities in national exams.

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