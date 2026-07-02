From Punjab to the Gulf: Indian Litchis Enter Global Market

Indian agriculture reaches a milestone as Punjab's Ummat Agri Allied Cooperative Society exports fresh litchis to Oman, expanding Indian produce's global presence. Facilitated by APEDA under the India-Oman CEPA, this initiative enhances farmers’ income and strengthens India's agricultural prominence globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:06 IST
From Punjab to the Gulf: Indian Litchis Enter Global Market
Fresh litchis of Ummat Agri Allied Cooperative Society, Hoshiarpur exported to Oman (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking feat for Indian agriculture, Ummat Agri Allied Cooperative Society's fresh litchis from Punjab have been successfully exported to Oman for the first time. This landmark event is seen as a pivotal advancement for fruit growers in Hoshiarpur and a significant expansion of India's produce footprint into the Gulf region.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) played a critical role in the inauguration of this export pathway, facilitated under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the achievement on X, emphasizing the economic benefits for local farmers brought by this new market access.

Highlighting the broader implications, Goyal noted the potential increase in farmers' income, the acceleration of agricultural exports, and the enhancement of Indian agricultural products' global recognition. This export follows the recent international shipment of Assam's GI-tagged Tezpur litchis, further broadening India's agricultural reach and promising better returns for farmers in Northeast India.

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