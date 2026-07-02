China Shuts Down Prominent Tibetan School, Stirs Concerns

In a controversial move, China has permanently shut down the Hungkar Dorje Vocational High School, a famed institution for Tibetan education, igniting concerns among human rights advocates. The school's closure ends nearly two decades of work centered on Tibetan language and cultural education.

Originally established in 2008 as the Snowland Ancient and Modern Education Centre in Qinghai Province's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the school was dedicated to preserving Tibetan language, culture, and traditional knowledge. Its closure comes as Chinese authorities increasingly mandate Mandarin as the primary language of instruction, even in Tibetan areas.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje, the school's founder and head of Lungngon Monastery, reportedly faced significant pressure from Chinese officials and died under suspicious circumstances in 2025. Despite the school receiving initial approval to operate, its permanent closure now leaves its over 1,000 students without a crucial educational resource.