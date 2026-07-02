China Shuts Down Prominent Tibetan School, Stirs Concerns

The closure of Hungkar Dorje Vocational High School, a significant Tibetan educational institution, by Chinese authorities raises alarm among rights advocates. Founded by the late Tulku Hungkar Dorje, the school emphasized Tibetan language education, conflicting with Beijing's policy favoring Mandarin. Its shutdown marks a setback for Tibetan cultural heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:02 IST
China Shuts Down Prominent Tibetan School, Stirs Concerns
Representative image (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a controversial move, China has permanently shut down the Hungkar Dorje Vocational High School, a famed institution for Tibetan education, igniting concerns among human rights advocates. The school's closure ends nearly two decades of work centered on Tibetan language and cultural education.

Originally established in 2008 as the Snowland Ancient and Modern Education Centre in Qinghai Province's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the school was dedicated to preserving Tibetan language, culture, and traditional knowledge. Its closure comes as Chinese authorities increasingly mandate Mandarin as the primary language of instruction, even in Tibetan areas.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje, the school's founder and head of Lungngon Monastery, reportedly faced significant pressure from Chinese officials and died under suspicious circumstances in 2025. Despite the school receiving initial approval to operate, its permanent closure now leaves its over 1,000 students without a crucial educational resource.

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