Kyiv Under Siege: A Night of Devastation and Defiance

Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours Of Thursday

Kyiv awoke to devastation on Thursday after Russia launched a massive overnight assault on the Ukrainian capital. At least 25 people were killed, and over 130 buildings were reported damaged, marking the attack as the deadliest on Kyiv this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Western allies of failing to deliver promised air defenses, which he asserts could have mitigated the damage. In a powerful address, the Ukrainian leader called for strengthened European defense capabilities, warning of the ongoing threat from Russian ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin claimed the attacks were retaliation for Ukrainian drone strikes, further escalating tensions. In response, Kyiv intensified strikes deep into Russian territory. Amidst the destruction, a day of mourning was declared by Kyiv’s mayor as residents reckon with the aftermath.