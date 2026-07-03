Kyiv Under Siege: A Night of Devastation and Defiance
Russia launched a devastating attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 25 dead and around 130 buildings damaged. President Zelenskyy slammed allies for delayed air defenses as explosions resonated through the city. The assault marks one of the deadliest yet in Kyiv, prompting a day of mourning.
Kyiv awoke to devastation on Thursday after Russia launched a massive overnight assault on the Ukrainian capital. At least 25 people were killed, and over 130 buildings were reported damaged, marking the attack as the deadliest on Kyiv this year.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Western allies of failing to deliver promised air defenses, which he asserts could have mitigated the damage. In a powerful address, the Ukrainian leader called for strengthened European defense capabilities, warning of the ongoing threat from Russian ballistic missiles.
The Kremlin claimed the attacks were retaliation for Ukrainian drone strikes, further escalating tensions. In response, Kyiv intensified strikes deep into Russian territory. Amidst the destruction, a day of mourning was declared by Kyiv’s mayor as residents reckon with the aftermath.