Kyiv Under Siege: A Night of Devastation and Defiance

Russia launched a devastating attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 25 dead and around 130 buildings damaged. President Zelenskyy slammed allies for delayed air defenses as explosions resonated through the city. The assault marks one of the deadliest yet in Kyiv, prompting a day of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours Of Thursday | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:31 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: A Night of Devastation and Defiance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv awoke to devastation on Thursday after Russia launched a massive overnight assault on the Ukrainian capital. At least 25 people were killed, and over 130 buildings were reported damaged, marking the attack as the deadliest on Kyiv this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Western allies of failing to deliver promised air defenses, which he asserts could have mitigated the damage. In a powerful address, the Ukrainian leader called for strengthened European defense capabilities, warning of the ongoing threat from Russian ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin claimed the attacks were retaliation for Ukrainian drone strikes, further escalating tensions. In response, Kyiv intensified strikes deep into Russian territory. Amidst the destruction, a day of mourning was declared by Kyiv’s mayor as residents reckon with the aftermath.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026