Russia Unleashes Devastating Drone and Missile Strike on Kyiv

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing 21 and injuring dozens. President Zelenskiy attributed the destruction to delayed air defenses from allies. The assault targeted military, energy facilities, and resulted in significant infrastructure damage, igniting international condemnation and calls for increased pressure on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:57 IST
Russia Unleashes Devastating Drone and Missile Strike on Kyiv
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In a pre-dawn assault, Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, resulting in at least 21 fatalities and injuring scores more. Residential areas bore the brunt of the attack, with substantial damage reported to approximately 130 buildings.

Among the destruction was a nine-storey residential block, its remains a grim testament to the intensity of the assault—the deadliest on Kyiv in recent months. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, cutting short an overseas visit, condemned the delayed air defense support from Ukraine’s allies that could have mitigated the damage.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attacks targeted military and energy establishments, framing them as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil. President Putin was reportedly briefed on the operation, with Moscow vowing to pressurize Ukraine further to achieve its war objectives. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces remain defiant, continuing counter-strikes on Russian territories, escalating geopolitical tensions.

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