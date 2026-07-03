Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations of Government's Protective Shield

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has accused the central government of shielding main accused in the embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He labeled government's formation of an SIT instead of filing FIR as proof of interference. KC Venugopal also criticized BJP for politicizing religious issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:09 IST
Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations of Government's Protective Shield
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a veiled attack on the central government, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat claimed that the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya occurred under governmental protection. Bhagat criticized the administration's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) rather than filing a First Information Report (FIR), suggesting deliberate shielding of the main accused.

Addressing ANI, Bhagat called for a judicial inquiry, stressing the government's insensitivity to the case, despite deep public faith in the temple. Alleging 'double standards,' Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal further challenged the BJP, asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's moral duty to address what he termed a 'betrayal of national faith.'

The controversy intensified with Venugopal's demand for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, dubbing it 'Chanda Chori.' The case saw resignations from Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, while the SIT extended its probe for 15 more days. Meanwhile, key figures continue to be questioned by police authorities.

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