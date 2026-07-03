SIT Expands Probe into Ram Temple Donation Scandal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies its probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations. Granted a 15-day extension, the SIT aims for a comprehensive investigation. Key suspect Avinash Shukla, among others, is under scrutiny as UP Police widens its inquiry into financial irregularities at the Ayodhya temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:47 IST
SIT Expands Probe into Ram Temple Donation Scandal
Police takes Avinash Shukla from Ayodhya District Jail (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations intended for the Ram temple has arrived on-site to intensify its probe. With a 15-day extension authorized, the objective is to broaden the scope of this comprehensive inquiry.

Efforts are being made to scrutinize every angle to ensure that no culpable individual is left unaccounted for. Actively involved in this investigation, the Uttar Pradesh Police enhanced their efforts on Friday, particularly focusing on Avinash Shukla, a key suspect now being interrogated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya's Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, along with several officials, partakes in this crucial interrogation. Shukla was produced in court and subsequently remanded for 24 hours. Earlier actions included visits to Shukla's residence for evidence collection, with the wider controversy dating back to an FIR lodged on June 25 over alleged misappropriations from the temple donations.

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