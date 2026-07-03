EU Leaders Push for More Investment in Affordable Housing

European regional and local leaders have urged the European Union to increase investment in affordable and sustainable housing, saying communities across the bloc need practical action rather than political promises. The discussion took place during a plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), where representatives met with European Investment Bank (EIB) President Nadia Calviño, Members of the European Parliament, and housing sector organisations.

Local and regional authorities said they are already leading efforts to address housing shortages in their communities but need easier access to financing and continued support from the European Union to deliver projects that meet local needs.

European Investment Bank expands housing commitment

The European Investment Bank reaffirmed its growing role in supporting housing projects across Europe. After providing around €5 billion in housing financing during 2025, President Nadia Calviño confirmed that the EIB Group plans to increase its housing investment to €6 billion in 2026.

The funding will support the Pan-European Investment Platform under the European Affordable Housing Plan, which encourages cooperation between public authorities and private investors to increase the supply of affordable homes across the European Union.

During the meeting, the European Committee of the Regions and the EIB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen cooperation on housing, regional and urban development, climate and energy, social infrastructure, innovation, competitiveness, and the just transition. CoR President Kata Tüttő and EIB Vice-President Marek Mora signed the agreement, which is expected to improve access to European funding for cities and regions.

Leaders warn housing must remain an EU priority

Regional leaders stressed that solving Europe's housing crisis will require long-term public and private investment. European Commission estimates suggest around €153 billion will be needed every year to build approximately two million homes annually across the EU.

Members of the Committee of the Regions also called for housing to remain a key priority in the European Union's next long-term budget for 2028–2034. They warned that changes to future funding arrangements could force housing projects to compete with agriculture, climate action, sustainability, and competitiveness for financial support.

Leaders said stronger cohesion funding, closer cooperation with the European Investment Bank, and better coordination between European institutions, national governments, and local authorities will be essential to delivering affordable, environmentally sustainable housing while supporting economic growth and stronger communities across Europe.