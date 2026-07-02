AIBA Chief Criticizes Opposition's CJI Letter on Electoral Roll Revision

AIBA Chairman Adish C Aggarwala has criticized the Opposition's letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding electoral roll revision. Aggarwala emphasized that the CJI's office should remain apolitical and advised the Opposition to seek legal redressal through proper channels rather than political memorandums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:44 IST
AIBA Chief Criticizes Opposition's CJI Letter on Electoral Roll Revision
All India Bar Association (AIBA) Chairman and Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce debate ignites as All India Bar Association (AIBA) Chairman and Senior Advocate Adish C Aggarwala strongly criticizes the opposition parties for involving the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in a political dispute concerning electoral roll revision.

Aggarwala expressed that the CJI, a non-administrative figure for the Election Commission, should remain uninvolved in political controversies. He urged opposition parties with genuine concerns to pursue legal channels instead of forwarding political memorandums.

Following exhaustive talks, the INDIA bloc parties, along with the Aam Aadmi Party and DMK, submitted a signed letter to the CJI, urging action on election-related issues. The unprecedented move has united 23 political parties, emphasizing their dedication to Solidarity, Unity, and Resistance.

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