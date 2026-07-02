Mass Defection to TVK Signals Political Shift in Tamil Nadu

In a transformative political development in Tamil Nadu, numerous former leaders and members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) officially joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. This shift in allegiance was formalized at a significant event held in a private hotel, marking the beginning of new political dynamics in the state.

The prominent defectors to TVK include ex-AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabaskar, MSM Anandan, and Valarmathi, alongside district secretaries and former MLAs such as Manraj, Ramkumar, and others. Tamil Nadu Minister and one-time AIADMK leader Sengottiyan addressed the gathering, highlighting the leadership and vision of the TVK head.

Commenting on the political changes, DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the strategy, likening it to a "washing machine" model seen in northern politics. As TVK anticipates a surge in its political fortunes, all eyes are on the 2026 Assembly elections, where it hopes to continue its remarkable ascent after winning 108 seats in its inaugural electoral contest.