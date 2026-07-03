Annamalai's New Political Venture: First Step with Drug-Free Pollachi Conference

Preparations for the inaugural event of "We The Leaders," the newly formed political organization by ex-Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, have officially begun. The conference will be held on July 12 in Pollachi and is themed as the "Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference." The traditional Bhoomi Pooja ceremony was held at the venue on Thursday, signifying the start of arrangements.

The Bhoomi Pooja, conducted on the Pollachi-Coimbatore Road, saw participation from hundreds of members and supporters. The ceremony, led by Coimbatore district in-charge Vasanth Rajan, featured the installation of the ceremonial post, Muhurtha Kaal, amid traditional rituals. An increasing number of youths and former BJP members are joining the new organization, indicating growing interest before the maiden conference.

Annamalai's new venture follows his resignation from the BJP on June 5 due to disagreements with party leadership over Tamil Nadu's political direction. His announcement of contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections with the new outfit comes after Tamil Nadu BJP's lackluster election performance. Fellow BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan also resigned to join him. The Pollachi conference will outline the new organization's vision and political roadmap, making it a pivotal moment in the state's political scene.