Moldova's Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Governance Crisis

Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation, citing the inability to fulfill his role with his convictions. This move follows controversy over high salaries in state agencies. The decision poses challenges for President Maia Sandu's pro-European government, amid ongoing support for EU membership and needed reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Said On Friday He Was Stepping Down | Updated: 04-07-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 02:43 IST
Moldova's Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Governance Crisis
Prime Minister

Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, has announced his resignation, citing his inability to perform his duties in line with personal convictions. His unexpected departure comes in the wake of public discontent over high salaries at state entities.

Munteanu's step down is set to impact President Maia Sandu's government and its pro-European stance. Sandu reiterated her commitment to reforms and EU accession despite the setback. She assured that Munteanu will maintain his position until a new prime minister is appointed while consulting with parliamentary factions.

The European Union's ambassador to Moldova reaffirmed continued support for Moldova's EU aspirations. Meanwhile, local political analysts highlighted the governance crisis in the country, seeing Munteanu's resignation as a critical juncture for the current administration.

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