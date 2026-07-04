Uttarakhand's Transformation: Five Years Under Dhami's Leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his fifth anniversary in office by acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the 'double-engine government' as pillars of the state's governance and development. Dhami expressed gratitude to the people for their unwavering support, which has facilitated numerous governance initiatives.

According to an official statement, CM Dhami emphasized that the administration's achievements are rooted in good governance, trust, and public welfare. Under his leadership and Modi's supportive framework, significant decisions, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and several other progressive laws, have been enacted to facilitate statewide progress.

Highlighting key accomplishments, Dhami enumerated initiatives such as transparent recruitment processes providing opportunities for over 34,000 youths, the enhancement of women's reservations in government jobs, and economic boosts from tourism and investment. He also launched the second phase of the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign, aiming to deepen government-public engagement.