TMC Turmoil: Rebel Faction Challenges Leadership Amidst Controversy

A rift within the Trinamool Congress has erupted, with a rebel faction taking over the state headquarters. West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh claims the issue is an internal matter, while court and party decisions on leadership and office control loom. Legal battles and police interventions escalate tensions within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:16 IST
TMC Turmoil: Rebel Faction Challenges Leadership Amidst Controversy
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating internal conflicts, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has witnessed a takeover of its state headquarters by a rebel faction. In a statement on Saturday, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh addressed the emerging rift, suggesting that the issue remains an 'internal matter' for the party. He further advised that the law and the Speaker are vested with the power to resolve disputes over office occupancy and Assembly seats.

Minister Ghosh criticized the provocative rhetoric employed during the election period, singling out TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. He alleged that such statements incited post-poll violence, impacting party workers and their properties. Despite the growing unrest, Ghosh emphasized the opposition's vital role in democracy in ensuring accountability and governance.

The tension intensified following the Calcutta High Court's refusal to grant immediate relief to Abhishek Banerjee concerning a voice sample request tied to the 'DJ' remarks case. Meanwhile, the conflict spilled over on the ground when rebels, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, claimed the party headquarters, replacing signage and asserting a new chairman from their faction.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026