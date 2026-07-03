BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee Blasts TMC's Alleged Factionalism and Corruption

BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee criticized the Trinamool Congress, calling its factions 'fake' amid internal rifts. She accused the party of lacking principles and being centered on looting. Mukherjee also addressed alleged corruption and extortion involving TMC members, urging accountability and action against such malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:06 IST
BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee Blasts TMC's Alleged Factionalism and Corruption
BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee from Jadavpur refrained from pinpointing the 'real' versus 'fake' factions amid internal disputes. Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee asserted that the TMC's foundation was inherently flawed, aimed solely at looting resources, making any faction equally suspect.

Mukherjee remarked, 'We won't comment on which faction is the 'real' Trinamool. The party lacks principles and was created for looting. The BJP is not responsible for distinguishing authenticity within what's inherently fake.' Her comments precede a crucial meeting between rebel TMC factions and the Chief Election Commissioner over the party's official claim.

Addressing TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty's alleged extortion, Mukherjee urged immediate action from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. She expressed disbelief over amassed wealth, citing gold recovered from associates. Calling for stern punishment, Mukherjee highlighted the necessity of governmental intervention in these corruption issues.

On an alleged egg attack against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Mukherjee linked it to widespread public frustration over corruption. 'Public anger stems from years of persecution and is expressed in various ways. When our National President J.P. Nadda faced an attack, what action did Moitra take?' she questioned, pointing to grievances during TMC's tenure.

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