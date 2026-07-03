BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee Blasts TMC's Alleged Factionalism and Corruption

In a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee from Jadavpur refrained from pinpointing the 'real' versus 'fake' factions amid internal disputes. Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee asserted that the TMC's foundation was inherently flawed, aimed solely at looting resources, making any faction equally suspect.

Mukherjee remarked, 'We won't comment on which faction is the 'real' Trinamool. The party lacks principles and was created for looting. The BJP is not responsible for distinguishing authenticity within what's inherently fake.' Her comments precede a crucial meeting between rebel TMC factions and the Chief Election Commissioner over the party's official claim.

Addressing TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty's alleged extortion, Mukherjee urged immediate action from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. She expressed disbelief over amassed wealth, citing gold recovered from associates. Calling for stern punishment, Mukherjee highlighted the necessity of governmental intervention in these corruption issues.

On an alleged egg attack against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Mukherjee linked it to widespread public frustration over corruption. 'Public anger stems from years of persecution and is expressed in various ways. When our National President J.P. Nadda faced an attack, what action did Moitra take?' she questioned, pointing to grievances during TMC's tenure.