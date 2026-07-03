BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Trinamool, Claims Imminent Political Fallout

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh criticized the Trinamool Congress, alleging loss of public trust due to corruption. He predicts TMC's downfall in upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has intervened in TMC's internal conflict, asking Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee to clarify leadership claims by Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:08 IST
BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Trinamool, Claims Imminent Political Fallout
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of losing public confidence due to rampant corruption and governance failures. Vallabh argued that under the 'Ma Mati Manush' slogan, TMC had reneged on its promises, leading to waning support among West Bengal's populace.

Vallabh asserted that the TMC's era is over, drawing a parallel between the dissipating party structure and a regime marked by dictatorship and unethical practices. He predicted significant electoral losses for the TMC, emphasizing the growing public resentment after 15 years of mismanagement.

Amidst TMC's internal chaos, the Election Commission of India has stepped in, demanding explanations from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee concerning their competing claims over leadership. This follows a major defection of TMC MLAs and the formation of a new faction led by Ritabrata. The Commission has set a deadline for responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 06.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026