BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Trinamool, Claims Imminent Political Fallout

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of losing public confidence due to rampant corruption and governance failures. Vallabh argued that under the 'Ma Mati Manush' slogan, TMC had reneged on its promises, leading to waning support among West Bengal's populace.

Vallabh asserted that the TMC's era is over, drawing a parallel between the dissipating party structure and a regime marked by dictatorship and unethical practices. He predicted significant electoral losses for the TMC, emphasizing the growing public resentment after 15 years of mismanagement.

Amidst TMC's internal chaos, the Election Commission of India has stepped in, demanding explanations from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee concerning their competing claims over leadership. This follows a major defection of TMC MLAs and the formation of a new faction led by Ritabrata. The Commission has set a deadline for responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 06.